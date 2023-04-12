Apple TV Plus hits Ted Lasso & Tetris prove too hot for The Mandalorian

Apple TV Plus isn't short of a hit or two right now and it's an old stalwart coupled with a new release that's causing all the buzz right now.

With Ted Lasso now into its final season, it was always going to prove popular, and the latest Realgood figures definitely show that, with the show firmly ensconced in the top 10. But it isn't alone.

In a sea of other streamers including Netflix and Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus sees the new Tetris movie make a space for itself as well.

Popularity contest

As you can see from Reelgood's (opens in new tab) chart, Apple TV Plus is well represented with Tetris proving just as popular as you might expect it to be. Although it might have some way to go before it can claim to be anywhere near as popular as the game that it tells the story of.

Tetris stars Taron Egerton and takes viewers through the creation and destruction of what would eventually become the world's most popular game.

(Image credit: Reelgood)

As for Ted Lasso, it's no surprise to see it proving popular among streamers, and Apple TV Plus will no doubt be pleased to see its content sitting alongside some of the heavy hitters of the market.

Beating out The Mandalorian is no mean feat of course, while just being anywhere near the likes of Succession right now is a huge deal. That show is red hot as it continues its way through its own final season and is sure to be towards the top of that chart for the next few weeks at the very least.

You can of course watch all of these shows on your Apple TV 4K, but you don't have to. There are plenty of Apple TV alternatives out there if you're looking for something a little less costly including the Fire TV stick and others.