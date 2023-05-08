New Apple TV Plus show Silo is giving Ted Lasso a run for his money

When you think about Apple TV Plus and all of the best shows and movies available to stream your mind probably goes to Ted Lasso first. Not everyone's a fan of the show, but it's become the poster child for an entire streaming service. With Silo, that might change.

The show that only premiered on May 5 is already proving hugely popular among both critics and viewers, something that isn't always an easy thing to pull off. And with a 10-episode first season, there's plenty to sink the teeth into.

But just how popular is Silo? Turns out, incredibly popular indeed.

Not-so-rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes is always an excellent place to go if you want to get a feel for how well a TV show or movie is being received. Like the 27% score that Ghosted currently has (opens in new tab), for example. Ted Lasso? That has a score of 92%.

Silo manages a Tomatometer score of 91%, (opens in new tab) which is frankly pretty impressive. "With deft writing, awe-inspiring production design, and the inestimable star power of Rebecca Ferguson, Silo is a mystery box well worth opening," the description reads. And that's just from the critics. Fans give the show the same 91% rating as well, and it isn't every day that you see fans and critics agreeing.

Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, and others, Silo is based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels that kicked off with Wool in 2011.

"Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside," Apple TV Plus' description begins. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will."

If that sounds up your street you can watch Silo on Apple TV Plus on just about anything with an internet connection. There are tons of Apple TV alternatives if you'd rather not stump up the cash to pick up a shiny new Apple TV 4K, although that is one nifty bit of kit.