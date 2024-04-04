Apple TV Plus just gained dozens more movies including The Godfather, Dunkirk, Armageddon, and more
Some must-watch titles.
Movie fans across the United States can now watch almost 30 free movies, so long as they also happen to have an Apple TV Plus subscription that is. The new movies come just weeks after Apple added a ton of options for movie buffs to enjoy, but viewers should settle down with the popcorn soon — these movies will only hang around for a few weeks before being cycled out for new content.
The new movies include some blockbusters that you might not have seen and a whole load that you will, but when you get the chance to watch The Godfather all over again, why wouldn't you?
All of these movies are available via the "New to Apple TV+ This Month" section of the Apple TV app on your streaming device of choice and with a weekend coming up, which will you watch first? We've picked our top five right here.
Go and get 'em
There are plenty of movies to choose from across a number of different categories including:
- 42
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Armageddon
- Arrival
- Bridesmaids
- Bridge of Spies
- Clueless
- Contagion
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Crazy Stupid Love
- Dunkirk
- Forest Gump
- Free State of Jones
- Ghostbusters
- Inception
- John Wick
- John Wick 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Sherlock Holmes
- Taken
- The Departed
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Heat
- The Italian Job
- The Town
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers
The movies, first spotted by MacRumors, could disappear in as little as four weeks so make sure to plan out your viewing now, before it's too late. We've already detailed our collection of the must-watch Apple TV Plus movies so head over there if you're looking for a little inspiration.
Apple regularly adds new movies as a little treat for Apple TV Plus subscribers so we'll keep our eyes peeled for the next round of additions, too.
More from iMore
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Most Popular
By Becca Caddy
By Tammy Rogers
By Matt Tate