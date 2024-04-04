Apple TV Plus just gained dozens more movies including The Godfather, Dunkirk, Armageddon, and more

Movie fans across the United States can now watch almost 30 free movies, so long as they also happen to have an Apple TV Plus subscription that is. The new movies come just weeks after Apple added a ton of options for movie buffs to enjoy, but viewers should settle down with the popcorn soon — these movies will only hang around for a few weeks before being cycled out for new content.

The new movies include some blockbusters that you might not have seen and a whole load that you will, but when you get the chance to watch The Godfather all over again, why wouldn't you?

All of these movies are available via the "New to ‌Apple TV+‌ This Month" section of the Apple TV app on your streaming device of choice and with a weekend coming up, which will you watch first? We've picked our top five right here.

Go and get 'em

There are plenty of movies to choose from across a number of different categories including:

42

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Armageddon

Arrival

Bridesmaids

Bridge of Spies

Clueless

Contagion

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Stupid Love

Dunkirk

Forest Gump

Free State of Jones

Ghostbusters

Inception

John Wick

John Wick 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Sherlock Holmes

Taken

The Departed

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Heat

The Italian Job

The Town

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers

The movies, first spotted by MacRumors, could disappear in as little as four weeks so make sure to plan out your viewing now, before it's too late. We've already detailed our collection of the must-watch Apple TV Plus movies so head over there if you're looking for a little inspiration.

Apple regularly adds new movies as a little treat for Apple TV Plus subscribers so we'll keep our eyes peeled for the next round of additions, too.