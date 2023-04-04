Apple TV Plus smash hit Ted Lasso is more popular than even Succession's highly-anticipated return
But it still wasn't the most popular show of the week.
Ted Lasso season three is well and truly underway and the hype for the Apple TV Plus hit is in overdrive. We already knew that the show's final season would be popular, but it turns out that it's even more popular than another hit show that's coming to a close.
That show is, of course, HBO's Succession which started its fourth and final season on March 26, 2023. But even the show's final premiere wasn't enough to see it take top spot in the streaming popularity stakes for the week. Not even close, in fact.
Not only was Succession all the way down in sixth spot, but it was also beaten out by Apple TV Plus's wholesome soccer coach. Ted Lasso took the number four position.
Battle of the final seasons
That's according to data shared with iMore by the streaming experts at JustWatch (opens in new tab), with Paramount Plus's Yellowjackets taking the top spot after its season premiere.
Succession wasn't the only show that couldn't compete with Apple TV Plus's mustachioed star, either. The Mandalorian, The Last of Us, and even the streamer's own Shrinking found themselves further down the pecking order than Ted Lasso.
The final seasons of both shows have been highly anticipated but their respective fans and it's probably fair to say that you couldn't find two more different shows to watch. But they're both set to go down in history as some of the best content on TV. The same can't be said for many other shows on the JustWatch chart.
You can of course watch both Ted Lasso and Succession on your Apple TV 4K if you like, while they are also available to stream on a plethora of devices. The list of Apple TV alternatives seems to be constantly growing which is great news for those looking to spend a little less on their streaming gear.
