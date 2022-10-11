Apple TV+'s best show is getting its third season on November 11 — watch the trailer here

Apple TV+ has confirmed that the third season of the hugely popular comedy show Mythic Quest will premiere on November 11.

The streamer has also shared the first trailer for that third season, with stars Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, and others all returning.

"In season three, “Mythic Quest” follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game — they happen in the office. In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man."

The best show is back

Mythic Quest has long been one of the best things on Apple TV+ and while shows like Severance and Ted Lasso might give it a run for its money, expectations are high for this third season. The first two seasons were hugely popular and you can watch them both on Apple TV+ right now.

To do that you'll of course need an Apple TV+ subscription, priced at $4.99 per month. The streamer is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle that includes other services like Apple Music and more.

Picked up a new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro? Apple is offering buyers of its new stuff a free three-month trial of Apple TV+, too.

You can watch Apple TV+ content on almost anything with a screen right now, including all Apple devices as well as game consoles and more.