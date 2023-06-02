Apple TV's MLS Season Pass is 50% off right now

Major League Soccer fans can now get their hands on the Apple TV MLS Season Pass for half price.

Apple has slashed the price of an MLS Season Pass as we pass the midseason point, meaning people will no longer pay full price and only receive a portion of the content.

The move means that the MLS Season Pass is now available for $49 for the rest of the 2023 season, including this year's end-of-season playoffs. The season would normally cost $99, and those who have an Apple TV Plus subscription will still get an additional $10 discount as well. However, those who choose to pay for MLS Season Pass as a monthly subscription will continue to pay the normal price for obvious reasons.

Money savers

While Apple doesn't share viewing figures or even how many people are subscribed to services like MLS Season Pass, 9to5Mac notes that Apple SVP of services Eddy Cue has previously said that things are going well. According to him, MLS Season Pass is doing “much better than forecasted” across both subscriptions and the number of people who are actually watching the games.

Apple reportedly paid a cool $2.5 billion for a ten-year deal, one that keeps Apple as the exclusive MLS worldwide streamer of Major League Soccer for a long time to come. Apple has also been rumored to have designs on picking up similar streaming deals for other international leagues including the English Premier League.

Apple was also thought to have considered picking up the rights to stream NFL games at one point, while it already streams Friday Night Baseball. All of this is done via the Apple TV app on various streaming devices, game consoles, and smart televisions.