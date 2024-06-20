Apple's interest in streaming the prestigious FIFA Club World Cup has cooled amid talk of a potential $1 billion deal to bolster its live sports portfolio

Apple is no stranger to streaming live soccer thanks to the MLS Season Pass offering that's available via the Apple TV app. But it's keen to add more. Despite that, it now appears that a potential deal to bring a big new tournament to the Apple TV app might not be in the cards after all.

According to a new report Apple was in talks to bring the new FIFA Club World Cup to the Apple TV app across Apple and third-party devices. The deal, we're told, could have seen Apple hand over $1 billion to FIFA, the sport's world governing body.

However, talks now appear to have stalled and, as a result, Apple TV might not be the home of a competition that will feature the world's best teams after all.

Bloomberg reports that, while no official statement has been made, talks between FIFA and Apple have now stalled.

"FIFA was in talks with Apple Inc. for worldwide television rights earlier this year, which would help pay fees to participating teams, " the report says, citing unnamed sources. "However the discussions have stalled, with FIFA now considering selling the rights to the tournament to regional broadcasters, the people added, asking not to be named discussing private information."

While the potential Apple deal for $1 billion might sound like a lot, it's thought to be just a quarter of the value FIFA had placed on the streaming rights.

At various times recently Apple has reportedly been interested in bringing the NFL and various soccer competitions to the Apple TV app but, so far, nothing has come to fruition.

