Apple's interest in streaming the prestigious FIFA Club World Cup has cooled amid talk of a potential $1 billion deal to bolster its live sports portfolio
Apple wants to grow its sporting options.
Apple is no stranger to streaming live soccer thanks to the MLS Season Pass offering that's available via the Apple TV app. But it's keen to add more. Despite that, it now appears that a potential deal to bring a big new tournament to the Apple TV app might not be in the cards after all.
According to a new report Apple was in talks to bring the new FIFA Club World Cup to the Apple TV app across Apple and third-party devices. The deal, we're told, could have seen Apple hand over $1 billion to FIFA, the sport's world governing body.
However, talks now appear to have stalled and, as a result, Apple TV might not be the home of a competition that will feature the world's best teams after all.
Stream on
Bloomberg reports that, while no official statement has been made, talks between FIFA and Apple have now stalled.
"FIFA was in talks with Apple Inc. for worldwide television rights earlier this year, which would help pay fees to participating teams, " the report says, citing unnamed sources. "However the discussions have stalled, with FIFA now considering selling the rights to the tournament to regional broadcasters, the people added, asking not to be named discussing private information."
While the potential Apple deal for $1 billion might sound like a lot, it's thought to be just a quarter of the value FIFA had placed on the streaming rights.
At various times recently Apple has reportedly been interested in bringing the NFL and various soccer competitions to the Apple TV app but, so far, nothing has come to fruition.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
iPhone 15 Pro | $999 at Apple
Featuring a superfast A17 Pro chip, 5G support, and a stunning titanium finish, the iPhone 15 Pro is the best iPhone ever.
More from iMore
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.