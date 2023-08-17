Apple's live-action Godzilla series revealed and it looks amazing

More than a year after it confirmed that it was working on a live-action Godzilla show, Apple TV Plus has today shared more details as well as some first-look images.

The show, called Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, is a sci-fi drama based on Legendary's Monsterverse and stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

Unfortunately, Apple TV Plus hasn't shared when we can expect this show to arrive but we can say this — the image at the top of this post is enough to whet our appetite all on its own.

Godzilla and the Titans

Apple TV Plus shared details about the upcoming show via a press release, adding that the show will run for 10 episodes when it does finally land on our TV screens.

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch," the show's description reads. "Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives." Sounds pretty good, right?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

We'll have to wait for more information on a release date of course, but now might be a good time to get ready for the premiere. You can watch Apple TV Plus on almost anything with an internet connection and a display including the Apple TV 4K. That's the costly option, but there are plenty of cheaper Apple TV 4K alternatives out there as well.