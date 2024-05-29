Believe! Ted Lasso season 4 could happen as star drops a massive hint for the biggest Apple TV Plus show yet

When the third season of Ted Lasso came to an end we were told that was the end of the story. But it turns out that there might be more to come after one of the stars of the show appeared to hint as much in a post on social media.

Actor Nick Mohammed, the man who played the popular Nate, shared details on the X social network confirming that the complete series of Ted Lasso will be available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray on July 30. But that wasn't the most interesting part of the post.

That came in the form of one, single emoji that suggests there's something afoot for fans of the biggest Apple TV Plus show to date.

Is it happening?

Mohammed's X post read that the "The Complete Series 😉 out on blu-ray and DVD 30 July," with that winking emoji being the most important part for those hoping for a fourth season.

That winking emoji could be enough to get people excited for a potential fourth season and there is no doubt that there is demand for the story to continue. There had previously been rumors of a spin-off show of some sort, but this X post appears to hint that a fourth season for the Ted Lasso show proper is in the cards instead.

It is, however, entirely possible that Mohammed is just trolling everyone and nothing's going to happen. Keep that in mind before you dig out that AFC Richmond jersey one last time.

