Does this new Apple TV Plus show have the best cast yet?
It just might.
Apple TV Plus has shared the first trailer for the upcoming drama Extrapolations. The show will see its story told over eight interconnected episodes.
The first three episodes of Extrapolations will air on Friday, March 17, with a new episode released every Friday through April 21.
But the show is interesting because it might have every major Hollywood star in one place. Of course, this begs the question, is this the best Apple TV Plus cast to date?
All the big names
So who can we all expect to watch when Extrapolations airs? Well, how about this for a list of people?
Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Keri Russell, Adarsh Gourav, Indira Varma, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, and more will all star in the show.
"Extrapolations is a bracing limited series that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives," Apple TV Plus says of the show. "Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith, and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population."
Apple TV Plus says that every story is different, "but the fight for our future is universal."
If that sounds like the kind of thing that you want to check out, you aren't alone. We obviously haven't seen the show yet, but it already sounds like viable competition for the best Apple TV Plus show of the year.
You can watch Apple TV Plus on just about anything, including streaming sticks, smart televisions, and more. Of course, you can watch it on the Apple TV 4K as well. Don't want to spend Apple TV 4K money? There are plenty of Apple TV alternatives to check out.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.