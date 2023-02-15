Does this new Apple TV Plus show have the best cast yet?

Apple TV Plus has shared the first trailer for the upcoming drama Extrapolations. The show will see its story told over eight interconnected episodes.

The first three episodes of Extrapolations will air on Friday, March 17, with a new episode released every Friday through April 21.

But the show is interesting because it might have every major Hollywood star in one place. Of course, this begs the question, is this the best Apple TV Plus cast to date?

All the big names

So who can we all expect to watch when Extrapolations airs? Well, how about this for a list of people?

Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Keri Russell, Adarsh Gourav, Indira Varma, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, and more will all star in the show.

"Extrapolations is a bracing limited series that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives," Apple TV Plus says of the show. "Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith, and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population."

Apple TV Plus says that every story is different, "but the fight for our future is universal."

If that sounds like the kind of thing that you want to check out, you aren't alone. We obviously haven't seen the show yet, but it already sounds like viable competition for the best Apple TV Plus show of the year.

You can watch Apple TV Plus on just about anything, including streaming sticks, smart televisions, and more. Of course, you can watch it on the Apple TV 4K as well. Don't want to spend Apple TV 4K money? There are plenty of Apple TV alternatives to check out.