First Bad Sisters trailer hints at a very good dark comedy coming to Apple TV+ August 19

Apple TV+ has today shared the first trailer for its upcoming dark comedy Bad Sisters, a show that will premiere on the streaming service on August 19 with the season running for ten episodes before its conclusion.

The upcoming show, which will see its first two episodes made available on launch day, will see its season come to an end on October 14 and hails from Emmy Award nominee and BAFTA Award-winning creator and star Sharon Horgan. The show also stars Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson.

Bad Sisters, great plot

Bad Sisters tells the story of the tight-knit Garvey sisters, a group that has "always looked out for each other." That takes a turn when their brother-in-law dies and the life insurance company takes a closer look at what went on. Predictably, attention quickly turns to the sisters and any role they might have played in the man's untimely demise.

Bad Sisters is the first project to come out of a first-look deal between Apple TV+ and Horgan, with more set to come in the future. The show is also executive produced and written by Horgan, with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel also involved.

