Friday Night Baseball: How to watch Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners on Apple TV Plus free

The Atlanta Braves play the Seattle Mariners on Apple TV+ at 8:55 PM EST tonight. Here's how to watch.
How to watch the Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners game on Apple TV+
You can watch the Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners game on Apple TV+ by following this link:
Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners (opens in new tab)
When you arrive at tv.apple.com, just look for the Friday Night Baseball section at the bottom, which will include listings for each live game.
When you're there, you can simply tap or click on the game's icon to start your viewing. If you're in the app on any compatible device, simply launch the TV+ app and select the game in order to watch it. You may need to swipe left in the Apple TV+ app to see Friday Night Baseball. The game will only be live-streamed, meaning pause, fast-forward, and other playback controls will not be available.
You can also access Apple TV+ games from the MLB.TV app, which will redirect you to the Apple TV app if the game is available where you live.
What time is Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners game on Apple TV+?
Tonight's game will take place at 8:55 pm ET on Friday, August 26.
Do I have to pay for Apple TV+ to watch the Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners?
Not tonight's game, and indeed all baseball on Apple TV+ is free for this season.
What devices can I watch the Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners on Apple TV+ with?
- iPhone
- iPad
- iPod Touch
- Mac
- Apple TV 4K & HD
- Smart TVs with the Apple TV/TV+ app including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Sony
- PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles
- Cable set-top boxes
- Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices
- Chromecast with Google TV
- Online at tv.apple.com with any internet-capable device
Where is the Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners game being broadcast?
The game is being shown in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, and Italy
Can I use a VPN to watch the Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners on Apple TV+?
Apple is broadcasting its baseball games in the nine aforementioned countries. While a VPN might be your best friend for other streaming services, it is almost certain that Apple's regional restrictions will not allow for this workaround, because they are based on your Apple ID location.
Do I need an Apple ID to watch the Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners on Apple TV+?
Yes, while the first 24 Friday Night Baseball games are being shown for free on Apple TV+, you will need an Apple ID to log in and access the service. You can review our guide on how to create a new Apple ID here. Users do not need to enter any payment information to watch the game.
Can I watch the Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners on cable?
No. The game is not available on any cable station or MLB.TV. It is exclusive to Apple TV+.
