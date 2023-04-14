Friday Night Baseball: How to watch Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox on Apple TV Plus

The Los Angeles Angels play the Boston Red Sox on Apple TV Plus at 7:10 PM ET today to kickstart the new season of Friday Night Baseball.

This should be a big game to kickstart the weekend, with the Angels heading to Fenway Park to take on the Red Sox. The Angels are top of the American League West with a 7-5 record, while the Red Sox are struggling in the Americal League East with a 5-8. Can the Red Sox channel their winning teams of yesteryear, or will the turmoil continue?

Here's how to watch.

How to watch the Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox game on Apple TV Plus

You can watch the Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox game on Apple TV Plus by following this link:

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox (opens in new tab)

When you arrive at tv.apple.com, just look for the Friday Night Baseball section at the bottom, which will include listings for each live game.

Blue Jays at Yankees on Apple TV app (Image credit: Apple)

When you're there, you can simply tap or click on the game's icon to start your viewing. If you're in the app on any compatible device, simply launch the TV app and select the game in order to watch it. You may need to swipe left in the Apple TV Plus app to see Friday Night Baseball. The game will only be live-streamed, meaning pause, fast-forward, and other playback controls will not be available.

You can also access Apple TV Plus games from the MLB.TV app, which will redirect you to the Apple TV app if the game is available where you live.

What time is Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox game on Apple TV Plus?

Today's game will take place at 7:10 pm ET on Friday, April 14.

Do I have to pay for Apple TV Plus to watch the Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox?

Yes. Unlike last season, you must be a subscriber to Apple TV Plus to access Friday Night Baseball - you can subscribe for $6.99/month with the option of a 7-day free trial.

What devices can I watch the Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox on Apple TV Plus with?

iPhone

iPad

iPod Touch

Mac

Apple TV 4K & HD

Smart TVs with the Apple TV/TV+ app including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Sony

PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles

Cable set-top boxes

Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices

Chromecast with Google TV

Online at tv.apple.com with any internet-capable device

Where is the Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox game being broadcast?

Apple will show its Friday Night Baseball games in 60 countries this season, up from 12 last year including the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, and Italy.

Can I use a VPN to watch the Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox on Apple TV Plus?

No. While a VPN might be your best friend for other streaming services, Apple's regional restrictions will not allow for this workaround because they are based on your Apple ID location. However, with the increase of countries that Friday Night Baseball is broadcasted in, millions more MLB fans will be able to watch the games.

Do I need an Apple ID to watch the Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox on Apple TV Plus?

Yes, you will need an Apple ID to log in and access the service. You can review our guide on how to create a new Apple ID to help with the process. It's fairly straightforward, and once you're subscribed, you can watch some of the best shows on Apple TV Plus, including Ted Lasso.

Can I watch the Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox on cable?

No. The game is not available on any cable station or MLB.TV. It is exclusive to Apple TV Plus.