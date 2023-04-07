Friday Night Baseball: How to watch San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves on Apple TV Plus

The San Diego Padres play the Atlanta Braves on Apple TV Plus at 7:25 PM EST tonight to kickstart the new season of Friday Night Baseball.

The Padres and the Braves look to battle it out in this fascinating contest at Truist Park. The Padres hold a 3-3 record in the National League West, while the Braves look to maintain their .833 5-1 win record in the National League East. With both teams looking to have a deep run toward the World Series, the Atlanta Braves are hopeful of recapturing the trophy they won in 2021, and early form suggests they could go all the way.

Here's how to watch.

How to watch the San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves game on Apple TV Plus

You can watch the San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves game on Apple TV Plus by following this link:

When you arrive at tv.apple.com, just look for the Friday Night Baseball section at the bottom, which will include listings for each live game.

When you're there, you can simply tap or click on the game's icon to start your viewing. If you're in the app on any compatible device, simply launch the TV app and select the game in order to watch it. You may need to swipe left in the Apple TV Plus app to see Friday Night Baseball. The game will only be live-streamed, meaning pause, fast-forward, and other playback controls will not be available.

You can also access Apple TV Plus games from the MLB.TV app, which will redirect you to the Apple TV app if the game is available where you live.

What time is the San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves game on Apple TV Plus? Tonight's game will take place at 7:25 pm ET on Friday, April 7.

Do I have to pay for Apple TV Plus to watch the San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves? Yes. Unlike last season, you must be a subscriber to Apple TV Plus to access Friday Night Baseball - you can subscribe for $6.99/month with the option of a 7-day free trial.

What devices can I watch the San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves on Apple TV Plus with? iPhone

iPad

iPod Touch

Mac

Apple TV 4K & HD

Smart TVs with the Apple TV/TV+ app including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Sony

PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles

Cable set-top boxes

Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices

Chromecast with Google TV

Online at tv.apple.com with any internet-capable device

Where is the San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves game being broadcast? Apple will show its Friday Night Baseball games in 60 countries this season, up from 12 last year including the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, and Italy.

Can I use a VPN to watch the San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves on Apple TV Plus? While a VPN might be your best friend for other streaming services, it is almost certain that Apple's regional restrictions will not allow for this workaround because they are based on your Apple ID location. However, with the increase of countries that Friday Night Baseball is broadcasted in, millions more MLB fans will be able to watch the games.

Do I need an Apple ID to watch the San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves on Apple TV Plus?

Yes, you will need an Apple ID to log in and access the service. You can review our guide on how to create a new Apple ID to help with the process. It's fairly straightforward, and once you're subscribed, you can watch some of the best shows on Apple TV Plus, including Ted Lasso.

Can I watch the San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves on cable?

No. The game is not available on any cable station or MLB.TV. It is exclusive to Apple TV Plus.