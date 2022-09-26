Get a first look at this uplifting Apple TV Plus series

One of Apple's most heartwarming series has a new first look.

Today, Apple TV+ released a new first look at Life By Ella, the company's new kids and family series that debuted on the streaming service earlier this month. The first look features the cast and crew talking about the new series:

Hang out with Lily Brooks O'Briant, Vanessa Carrasco, Artyon Celestine, and more as they discuss the creation of the show and what makes Ella's story so important.

What is Life By Ella about?

“Life By Ella” follows Ella as she returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what the future holds and a major "seize the day" mentality following her stint with cancer. With her best friend by her side, she is ready to tackle everything she was too afraid of before, and determined not to let the minutiae of fake friends and social media status distract her.

“Life By Ella” was created, written and executive produced by Jeff Hodsden (“Bunk’d”) and Tim Pollock (“Bunk’d”), with the first episode directed by Emmy Award nominee Linda Mendoza (“Ugly Betty,” “Harlem”). The series stars Lily Brooks O’Briant (“The Big Show Show,” “The Tick”), Artyon Celestine (“Drama Club,” “Claws”), and Vanessa Carrasco (“Irreplaceable You”) with an ensemble cast including Kevin Rahm (“Madam Secretary,” “Mad Men”), Mary Faber (“Parks and Recreation,” “Kidding”), Aidan Wallace (“You,” “The Kids Are Alright”), Kunal Dudheker (“Better Things,” “Shang Chi”) and Maya Lynne Robinson (“The Connors,” “The Unicorn”)."

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out on YouTube below:

Life By Ella is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.