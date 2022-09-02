How to watch Life By Ella, a new kids and family series on Apple TV+

Life By Ella is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The series, which stars Lily Brooks O’Briant, is premiering all episodes of the first season at the same time. Life By Ella will follow the story of Ella, a girl who returns to school after a stint with cancer with a new "seize the day" mentality.

“Life By Ella” follows Ella as she returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what the future holds and a major "seize the day" mentality following her stint with cancer. With her best friend by her side, she is ready to tackle everything she was too afraid of before, and determined not to let the minutiae of fake friends and social media status distract her.

“Life By Ella” was created, written and executive produced by Jeff Hodsden (“Bunk’d”) and Tim Pollock (“Bunk’d”), with the first episode directed by Emmy Award nominee Linda Mendoza (“Ugly Betty,” “Harlem”). The series stars Lily Brooks O’Briant (“The Big Show Show,” “The Tick”), Artyon Celestine (“Drama Club,” “Claws”), and Vanessa Carrasco (“Irreplaceable You”) with an ensemble cast including Kevin Rahm (“Madam Secretary,” “Mad Men”), Mary Faber (“Parks and Recreation,” “Kidding”), Aidan Wallace (“You,” “The Kids Are Alright”), Kunal Dudheker (“Better Things,” “Shang Chi”) and Maya Lynne Robinson (“The Connors,” “The Unicorn”)."

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out on YouTube below:

How to watch Life by Ella on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

Life By Ella is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.