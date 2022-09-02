How to watch Life By Ella, a new kids and family series on Apple TV+
Apple's latest kids and family series is here!
Life By Ella is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The series, which stars Lily Brooks O’Briant, is premiering all episodes of the first season at the same time. Life By Ella will follow the story of Ella, a girl who returns to school after a stint with cancer with a new "seize the day" mentality.
“Life By Ella” follows Ella as she returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what the future holds and a major "seize the day" mentality following her stint with cancer. With her best friend by her side, she is ready to tackle everything she was too afraid of before, and determined not to let the minutiae of fake friends and social media status distract her.
“Life By Ella” was created, written and executive produced by Jeff Hodsden (“Bunk’d”) and Tim Pollock (“Bunk’d”), with the first episode directed by Emmy Award nominee Linda Mendoza (“Ugly Betty,” “Harlem”). The series stars Lily Brooks O’Briant (“The Big Show Show,” “The Tick”), Artyon Celestine (“Drama Club,” “Claws”), and Vanessa Carrasco (“Irreplaceable You”) with an ensemble cast including Kevin Rahm (“Madam Secretary,” “Mad Men”), Mary Faber (“Parks and Recreation,” “Kidding”), Aidan Wallace (“You,” “The Kids Are Alright”), Kunal Dudheker (“Better Things,” “Shang Chi”) and Maya Lynne Robinson (“The Connors,” “The Unicorn”)."
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out on YouTube below:
How to watch Life by Ella on Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website (opens in new tab).
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
Life By Ella is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.