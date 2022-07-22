How to watch Best Foot Forward, a new family comedy, on Apple TV+

Best Foot Forward is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The new live-action family comedy series, which was developed for television by Matt Fleckenstein (iCarly), is directed by Victor Nelli Jr. (The Wonder Years). It follows the story of Josh Dubin, a 12-year-old who goes through a lot of challenges after transitioning from homeschool to public school.

"Based on the book “Just Don’t Fall” by real-life paralympic athlete, author, motivational speaker and comedian Josh Sundquist, the live-action series follows 12-year-old Josh Dubin as he goes from homeschool to public school, eager to experience everything middle school has to offer! But along the way, Josh also faces a brand-new set of challenges, including how to get an entire school of kids to see past his prosthetic leg, and get to know him for who he is. With the support of his parents and the help of his best friends Kyle and Gabriella, Josh learns, laughs and grows, eager to come back every day for more."

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out on YouTube below:

How to Watch

Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

Best Foot Forward is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.