How to watch Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Me on Apple TV Plus

Causeway is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

The film, which stars Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence, is "an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans." The film also stars Emmy Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry, best known for his role on Atlanta.

Lawrence is pretty much a household name at this point. The actress has graced the screen in several huge movies including Don’t Look Up, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and a range of X-Men movies.

She will be joined by Emmy Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Bullet Train). Lila Neugebauer, who is directing, has previously worked on acclaimed Broadway projects like The Waverly Gallery, Maid, and The Last Thing He Told Me. The film is written by Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel, and Elizabeth Sanders.

Two unlikely strangers find solace in newfound friendship as they navigate their journey from grief to healing. Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry star in Causeway, in theaters and streaming on Apple TV+ November 4.

How to watch Causeway on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV Plus website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV Plus subscriber. Apple TV Plus is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

Causeway is streaming now on Apple TV Plus.