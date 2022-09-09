How to watch Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's Gutsy on Apple TV+

Gutsy is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Gutsy, a new documentary series from Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, debuted today on the streaming service. The series, which is based on their New York Times bestselling book "The Book of Gutsy Women," (opens in new tab) follows the mother/daughter pair through a "thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes."

The series features interviews with Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, and more:

Joining the Clintons are some of their personal heroes: extraordinary, courageous and resilient women who have made an impact in their community and on the world, including Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Symone (aka Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach, Natalie Wynn (aka ContraPoints) and many more.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out on YouTube below:

How to watch Gutsy on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

Gutsy is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.