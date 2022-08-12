How to watch Lucy's School, a new Peanuts special, on Apple TV+

Lucy's School is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The new special, which celebrates educators, follows the Peanuts gang as they prepare for a new school by starting one of their own:

The Peanuts gang are anxious about starting at a new school in the fall, inspiring Lucy to start her own school instead, but teaching isn’t as easy as it sounds. “Lucy’s School” is a love letter to teachers, and an appreciation of the impact a teacher can have on a child. It explores the fear of change, and shows how Lucy, supported by her friends, faces and overcomes her own fears.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi (“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”), written by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, who also executive produce alongside Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and is produced by James Brown and Timothy Jason Smith.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new special, you can check it out on YouTube below:

How to watch Lucy's School

Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the new special, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

