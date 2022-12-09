How to watch new episodes of Carpool Karaoke on Apple TV Plus

New episodes are Carpool Karaoke are now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

Season five of the series already premiered, but Apple is adding new episodes to the fifth season that are now streaming on the service. New stars include "Kevin Bacon, Michael Bacon, Ciara, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Duran Duran, Nikki Glaser, Method Man, Sandra Oh, Chris Redd, Amber Ruffin, Wilco, Russell Wilson, the cast of “For All Mankind” and more."

Below is a breakdown of some of the new names to take the hot seat for some karaoke this season:

Sandra Oh and Duran Duran: It's a dream come true for lifelong superfan Sandra when she meets her idols for the first time — and even performs with them.

“For All Mankind” Cast (Jodi Balfour, Edi Gathegi, Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall, Coral Peña, Shantel VanSanten and Cynthy Wu): In space, no one can hear you scream — but can they hear you sing “Spice Up Your Life“? The cast of the Apple Original is determined to find out.

Nikki Glaser and Wilco: The iconic Chicago band goes on an adventure with megafan Nikki, featuring a cameo by the great Mavis Staples and a Ferris Bueller homage.

Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and Amber Ruffin: Hillary and Chelsea turn to their gutsy pal Amber for support as they sing along to empowering anthems — with an assist from Vanessa Williams.

The Bacon brothers: This duo celebrate their longtime band by covering songs from other sibling acts — plus, Michael teases Kevin for his years of fashion fails.

Method Man and Chris Redd: From Stevie Wonder to DMX — and even Nickelback — the rapper/actor and comic riff through their playlist and a round of Black Facts.

Ciara and Russell Wilson: The power couple combine their passions as they sing along to Ciara's bangers and hit the football field for a climactic pass.

You can check out the trailer for the new season on YouTube below:

How to watch Carpool Karaoke on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV Plus website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV Plus subscriber. Apple TV Plus is available for $6.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

Season five of Carpool Karaoke is streaming now on Apple TV Plus.