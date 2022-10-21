How to watch Raymond & Ray, starring Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor, on Apple TV Plus

Raymond & Ray is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

The new film, which stars Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor, tells the story of "half brothers Raymond and Ray [who] reunite when their estranged father dies—and discover that his final wish was for them to dig his grave. Together, they process who they’ve become as men, both because of their father and in spite of him."

“Raymond & Ray” follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely gravedigging.

The film is directed and written by Rodrigo Garcia and produced by Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn.

