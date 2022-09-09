How to watch season three of Central Park on Apple TV+

The third season of Central Park is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Season three, according to Apple, features over forty new songs. The first three episodes of the thirteen-episode season are available now with each additional episode debuting on Fridays until the season finale on November 18.

Season three of Central Park will follow the characters as all of them find themselves in new experiences:

In the third season of “Central Park,” as Bitsy continues her relentless pursuit to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with it, and Paige finds herself busier than ever when she lands her first book deal.

“Central Park” stars a renowned voice cast that includes Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman, Stanley Tucci and Kristen Bell, who will star in season three in the new role of Abby, Paige’s (Hahn) little sister. New guest stars lending their voice talents to this season include Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Zoë Chao, Ron Funches, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grier and more.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, you can check it out on YouTube below:

How to watch Central Park on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

The third season of Central Park is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.