How to watch season three of Ghostwriter on Apple TV Plus

The third season of Ghostwriter is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

Season three of the series, which is pitched as a "reimagining of the hit early nineties series from Sesame Workshop," will feature a completely new cast and a new "epic literary adventure."

When a ghost haunts a bookstore and releases fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends works to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. While tackling the big mystery, the young heroes embark on six curious adventures with characters inspired by L. Frank Baum's story “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”; author Pablo Cartaya's “¡Leo! El Magnífico”; Beverly Cleary's novel “The Mouse and the Motorcycle”; Mick Jagger and Keith Richard's song "She's A Rainbow"; E.B. White's book “Charlotte's Web”; and Jewell Parker Rhodes' tale “Bayou Magic.”

Starring Princess K. Mapp (“Sydney to the Max,” “The Unicorn”), Nour Assaf (“The Casagrandes”) and Daire McLeod (“Danger Force”), season three of “Ghostwriter” will also feature notable guest stars including Randall Park (“WandaVision”) as Lion in “The Ghost of Oz” journey, Jay Baruchel (“This Is the End”) as Ralph The Mouse in “The Ghost, The Mouse and The Motorcycle” quest, Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart (“Hacks”) as Charlotte and Iain Armitage (“Young Sheldon”) as Wilbur in “The Ghost’s Web” adventure.

You can check out the trailer for season three on YouTube below:

