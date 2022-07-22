How to watch season three of Trying on Apple TV+

Season three of Trying is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The first two episodes of the eight-episode season are streaming now. Each additional episode will premiere weekly on Fridays until the season finale on September 2. In season three, Esther Smith and Rafe Spall are joined by Eden Togwell, Mickey McAnulty, Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd, and Robyn Cara.

After a dramatic end to season two, the third season picks up with Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall) waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, you can check it out below:

How to watch season three of Trying

Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

Season three of Trying is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.