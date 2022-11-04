How to watch season two of The Mosquito Coast on Apple TV Plus
Season two of The Mosquito Coast is now streaming on Apple TV+.
Season two of The Mosquito Coast is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
The second season of The Mosquito Coast will continue to follow the story of Allie Fox, an inventor "who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government."
Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel, “The Mosquito Coast” follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels and hitmen. In season two, after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees.
This new refuge creates trouble for the Foxes though when they become entangled in a conflict between a local drug lord and his family. At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving, Allie and Margot pursue different paths to secure their family’s future. The outcome of which will either unite the family or tear it apart forever.
You can check out the trailer for the new season on YouTube below:
How to watch The Mosquito Coast on Apple TV Plus
Apple TV Plus is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV Plus website (opens in new tab).
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV Plus subscriber. Apple TV Plus is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
Season two of The Mosquito Coast is streaming now on Apple TV Plus. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With Apple TV Plus, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.