How to watch season two of The Mosquito Coast on Apple TV Plus

Season two of The Mosquito Coast is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

The second season of The Mosquito Coast will continue to follow the story of Allie Fox, an inventor "who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government."

Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel, “The Mosquito Coast” follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels and hitmen. In season two, after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees.

This new refuge creates trouble for the Foxes though when they become entangled in a conflict between a local drug lord and his family. At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving, Allie and Margot pursue different paths to secure their family’s future. The outcome of which will either unite the family or tear it apart forever.

You can check out the trailer for the new season on YouTube below:

How to watch The Mosquito Coast on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV Plus website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV Plus subscriber. Apple TV Plus is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

Season two of The Mosquito Coast is streaming now on Apple TV Plus.