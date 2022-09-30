How to watch season two of Wolfboy and the Everything Factory

The second season of Wolfboy and the Everything Factory is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The second season of the animated series "takes Wolfboy, voiced by Kassian Akhtar, to a new realm underneath the Everything Factory where Nyx attempts to lure him to the dark side."

With his Spryte friends and new allies, Wolfboy engages in a quest to unite the forces of creation and destruction, and realizes that being different is what makes him special – and ultimately, it’s the oddballs and dreamers who change the world. "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” is inspired by the work of visual artist Toff Mazery, co-created with Emmy Award winner Edward Jesse (HITRECORD’s “Create Together”), developed by Emmy winner Michael Ryan (“All Hail King Julien,” “Kung Fu Panda”), and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“Mr. Corman”), HITRECORD and FOX Entertainment’s Bento Box Entertainment.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, you can check it out on YouTube below:

How to watch Wolfboy and the Everything Factory on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

The first and second season of Wolfboy and the Everything Factory is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.