Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

The documentary, which will be directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, will follow six years of the singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and activist's career. Keshishian had previously directed Madonna: Truth or Dare, "one of the most influential films of its genre."

After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically-acclaimed series “Only Murders in the Building,” in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

You can check out the trailer for the new film on YouTube below:

How to watch Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV Plus website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV Plus subscriber. Apple TV Plus is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is streaming now on Apple TV Plus. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.