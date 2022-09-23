How to watch Sidney, a new documentary about Sidney Poitier, on Apple TV+
Sidney, a new documentary about the life and career of Sidney Poitier, debuted today on the streaming service. The documentary will cover the "inspirational story honoring the life and legacy of Hollywood legend, Sidney Poitier."
From producer Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, this revealing documentary honors the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.
Sidney joins the growing list of documentary and documentary series that have premiered on the streaming service including They Call Me Magic, The Line, The Big Conn, The Me You Can't See, Make Or Break, Long Way Up, Tiny World, The Problem with Jon Stewart, Prehistoric Planet, and The Oprah Conversation.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new documentary, you can check it out on YouTube below:
How to watch Sidney on Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website (opens in new tab).
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
Sidney is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
