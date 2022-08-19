How to watch Surfside Girls, a new kids and family series on Apple TV+

Surfside Girls is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The series follows the story of Sam and Jade as they "solve supernatural mysteries in their sleepy California beach town." It is based on the bestselling graphic novel series of the same name by author Kim Dwinell.

“Surfside Girls” stars Miya Cech (“Marvelous and the Black Hole,” “Rim of the World”), YaYa Gosselin (“We Can be Heroes,” “FBI: Most Wanted”) and Spencer Hermes-Rebello (“Troppo”). The series is produced by Endeavor Content and IDW Entertainment, and co-developed, written and executive produced by Chan, who also serves as showrunner. Paul Stupin (“Switched at Birth,” “Dawson’s Creek”) serves as executive producer. Diaz and Sagalowsky Diaz co-developed and serve as writers and executive producers. America Young (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “Legacies”) directs and executive produces the first two episodes. Lydia Antonini (“Locke & Key,” “Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn,” “October Faction”) also serves as executive producer on the series. Paul Davidson and Jeff Brustrom serve as executive producers on behalf of IDW.

How to watch Surfside Girls

