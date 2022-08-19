How to watch Surfside Girls, a new kids and family series on Apple TV+
By Joe Wituschek published
It's time to solve some supernatural mysteries.
Surfside Girls is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The series follows the story of Sam and Jade as they "solve supernatural mysteries in their sleepy California beach town." It is based on the bestselling graphic novel series of the same name by author Kim Dwinell.
“Surfside Girls” stars Miya Cech (“Marvelous and the Black Hole,” “Rim of the World”), YaYa Gosselin (“We Can be Heroes,” “FBI: Most Wanted”) and Spencer Hermes-Rebello (“Troppo”). The series is produced by Endeavor Content and IDW Entertainment, and co-developed, written and executive produced by Chan, who also serves as showrunner. Paul Stupin (“Switched at Birth,” “Dawson’s Creek”) serves as executive producer. Diaz and Sagalowsky Diaz co-developed and serve as writers and executive producers. America Young (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “Legacies”) directs and executive produces the first two episodes. Lydia Antonini (“Locke & Key,” “Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn,” “October Faction”) also serves as executive producer on the series. Paul Davidson and Jeff Brustrom serve as executive producers on behalf of IDW.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out on YouTube below:
How to watch Surfside Girls
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website (opens in new tab).
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
Surfside Girls is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
The latest generation of the Apple TV 4K features an upgraded processor, support for higher frame rates, and the redesigned Siri Remote.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.