"Severance," the new thriller series starring Adam Scott, is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The new series, which also stars Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken, is directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller. It tells the story of Mark Scout, a man whose life goes sideways after undergoing a procedure that separates his work and personal memories.

In "Severance," Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

"Severance" reunites Emmy and DGA Award winner Ben Stiller with Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette ("Escape at Dannemora," "Boyhood"), who stars alongside Adam Scott ("Parks and Recreation," "Step Brothers"), Emmy Award winner John Turturro ("The Plot Against America," "The Night Of"), Britt Lower ("High Maintenance," "Casual"), Zach Cherry ("You," "Succession"), Dichen Lachman ("Jurassic World: Dominion," "Altered Carbon"), Jen Tullock ("Before You Know It," "Bless This Mess"), Tramell Tillman ("Hunters," Dietland"), Michael Chernus ("Orange is the New Black," "Patriot") and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott serve as producers. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.