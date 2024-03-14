Messi and more — watch these MLS games on Apple TV for free this weekend, no Season Pass required

Soccer fans have a lot to look forward to this weekend, and those who enjoy tMajor League Soccer can do it for absolutely free thanks to Apple's decision to offer every game without the need for a subscription. You'd normally need to pay for MLS Season Pass to take in the games blackout-free via the Apple TV app, but that isn't the case this weekend.

Apple has regularly allowed people to watch a handful of games without a subscription but this is the first time that the MLS Season Pass content has been made available for free to anyone who wants it. There are plenty of games to take in as the stars take to the field, and while the biggest name in the league Lionel Messi's team will be in action, he unfortunately might not.

The DC vs Inter Miami game will be one of the games streamed for free this weekend with Saturday's match-up sure to be one of the most interesting to viewers. But Messi's current injury could mean viewers won't get to take in his particular brand of magic this time out — although there will still be plenty to enjoy.

Game on

The weekend's roster will include multiple games on both Saturday and Sunday with some big battles in the cards. The games viewers will be able to choose from include:

Chicago Fire vs. CF Montreal

D.C. United vs. Inter Miami

Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids

Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls

New York City vs. Toronto FC

Austin FC vs. Philadelphia Union

FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers

Minnesota United vs. LA FC

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes

LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis City

New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati

Atlanta United FC vs. Orlando City

Viewers will be able to enjoy the games live and without blackouts via the Apple TV app on just about anything with an internet connection. That of course includes Apple's Macs, iPhones, and iPads as well as Apple TV devices. But also third-party hardware that has the Apple TV app such as game consoles, streaming boxes, and smart televisions will be able to stream MLS games this weekend.

The MLS Season Pass subscription normally costs $12.99 per month or $79 per year if you're an Apple TV Plus subscriber. Those who don't pay for Apple's movie and TV streaming service can still sign up for MLS Season Pass, but they'll pay either $14.99 per month or $99 for the season.

MLS Season Pass doesn't just include access to the live games of course. Subscribers also get to watch the MLS 360 whip-around show, replays, and more.

Apple is currently just starting out in its second season of the MLS Season Pass offering after signing a decade-long deal with a reported $2.5 billion. That means that Apple's streaming service is the only way to watch the games online with a key feature being the lack of blackouts, meaning fans can watch any team from anywhere across the United States.

Apple also offers Major League Baseball via the Apple TV app as a separate service, while there are regular rumors that the company has its sights set on other sports and leagues from around the globe.