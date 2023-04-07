Michael J. Fox's Apple TV Plus movie from Laurene Powell Jobs gets a must-watch trailer

Streamer Apple TV Plus has shared the first trailer for the upcoming STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie. Directed by Academy Award winner Davis Guggenheim, the movie also lists Laurene Powell Jobs as executive producer on the project.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' widow, Laurene Powell Jobs is joined by Jonathan Silberberg, Nicole Stott, and Nelle Fortenberry as being credited as executive producers.

The movie itself is a documentary about Fox, his life, his roles, and his battle with Parkinson’s disease and you can watch its debut trailer right now.

"The improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom"

Apple TV Plus announced the trailer in a press release (opens in new tab), saying that "the account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease."

If there's one line that will make anyone want to check this movie out, it's this — "With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film feels like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie."

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie premieres on May 12, 2023, and you'll be able to watch it on anything that has the Apple TV app so long as you have an Apple TV Plus or Apple One subscription. That of course includes Apple's own platforms and there are plenty of Apple TV 4K alternatives if you're looking to pick up something a little cheaper than Apple's streaming box.

The Apple TV app is also available on game consoles, smart televisions, and more. Apple TV Plus has become home to some excellent TV shows, movies, and documentaries with the final season of the comedy show Ted Lasso already underway. Few shows are as suspenseful as Servant, while more content is being added all the time.