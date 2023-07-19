Now Netflix has killed its cheapest option, Apple TV Plus is better value than ever before

After launching an ad-supported tier, Netflix has now removed its cheapest ad-free option in a move that makes Apple TV Plus seem even better value than before.

The Netflix tier change has taken place in the United States and the United Kingdom and happened in Canada last month. As a result, Netflix's cheapest ad-free $9.99 / £6.99 tiers have been removed as options for new subscribers.

However, those who are already on that tier will continue to pay the same price as before until they change tier or cancel their subscription.

No ads on Apple

Netflix's new tier system starts with the ad-supported $6.99 plan and increases from there depending on what features you want. By contrast, Apple TV Plus costs just $6.99 per month and doesn't have any ads at all, making it better value and a better viewing experience.

Things of course get worse when you remember that Netflix subscribers must pay $19.99 per month for 4K HDR streaming, something that's offered as standard on most streaming platforms — including Apple TV Plus.

In a statement to The Verge Netflix said that the company's "starting prices of $6.99 in the US and £4.99 in the UK are lower than the competition." But again, those prices both require that people sit and watch ads during their viewing.

You can of course watch Apple TV Plus and Netflix on just about anything including the Apple TV 4K. There's no denying that Apple's set-top box is a little expensive though, so be sure to check out our collection of cheaper Apple TV alternatives before making your purchase decision. Failing that, most smart televisions and game consoles also offer apps that you can use instead.