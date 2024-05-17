Portland Timbers announcer apologizes over awkward MLS broadcast hot mic blunder — overshadowed by hilarious raccoon incident

MLS Season Pass users on Apple TV were this week treated to not one but two broadcast bloopers, only one of which was anyone's fault.

The first came as Portland took on San Jose while the second involved Philadelphia and New York City. Both were funny but for very different reasons.

That Philadelphia game? Well, that saw a raccoon make its way onto the field of play and give grown the runaround for longer than you might expect. The second took in Portand's win, but only after the commentary team caused a stir with an unfortunate hot-mic moment.

Getting the runaround

We'll start with the raccoon because it's less cringeworthy. You don't need much preamble for this one really. There's a raccoon and a collection of men who were trying their best to catch it. They did, too. Eventually.

You can watch the fun for yourself below.

This on its own makes an Apple MLS subscription worth it. pic.twitter.com/eqWfb0Hp4MMay 16, 2024

But far and away from the fun and games in Philly we saw Portland go on two goals down at half-time, leading to a hot-mic moment that left one announcer with egg on their face. You can take it all in via the embedded X post below, and bear in mind that this came before Portland came from two down to win the game 4-2 with four goals in the final 26-or-so minutes.

Maybe someone was listening in.

Portland announcers are absolutely cooked this is absolutely insane audio 😭 pic.twitter.com/oSTtsYeuawMay 16, 2024

For his part, Portland announcer Adam Susman has issued an apology, not least to Portland coach and the man famous for being Gary Neville's brother, Phil Neville.

What a week!