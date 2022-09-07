Severance Season 2 teaser clip caps off iPhone 14 launch event

Severance teaser alert! Earlier today, Apple hosted its "Far Out" special event. At the event, Tim Cook and the team announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2.

If you stuck around to the very end of the event, after the camera cut off Tim Cook and showed the Apple logo in its starry configuration, you were treated to a Marvel-like post-credit scene for Severance Season 2 – the upcoming return of Apple's breakout Apple TV plus hit.

It wasn't much, but the scene featured Britt Lower as Helly (or her outie!), standing in front of a subway car at a train station. She glitched in and out of the screen before the screen cut to black.

This wasn't actually the only time she showed up at the event! If you look closely, you'll also see her boarding the subway car during the AirPods Pro 2 section of the event.

What does the teaser mean?

It's currently unclear exactly what the Easter Egg means. It could mean that we are very close to a season two preview for the award-winning series. Or it could mean we are close to a season two premiere date announcement!

One other theory and this one is pretty far out is that, because she glitches in and out of the screen, Apple is teasing its upcoming AR/VR headset for an event later this year. That one is creative, but definitely the most out there.

While we're waiting to hear more about the second season of Severance, the entire first season is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the best TVs for Apple TV.