Severance Season 2 teaser clip caps off iPhone 14 launch event
Apple ended its "Far Out" event with a Severance Easter Egg.
Severance teaser alert! Earlier today, Apple hosted its "Far Out" special event. At the event, Tim Cook and the team announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2.
If you stuck around to the very end of the event, after the camera cut off Tim Cook and showed the Apple logo in its starry configuration, you were treated to a Marvel-like post-credit scene for Severance Season 2 – the upcoming return of Apple's breakout Apple TV plus hit.
It wasn't much, but the scene featured Britt Lower as Helly (or her outie!), standing in front of a subway car at a train station. She glitched in and out of the screen before the screen cut to black.
This wasn't actually the only time she showed up at the event! If you look closely, you'll also see her boarding the subway car during the AirPods Pro 2 section of the event.
What does the teaser mean?
It's currently unclear exactly what the Easter Egg means. It could mean that we are very close to a season two preview for the award-winning series. Or it could mean we are close to a season two premiere date announcement!
One other theory and this one is pretty far out is that, because she glitches in and out of the screen, Apple is teasing its upcoming AR/VR headset for an event later this year. That one is creative, but definitely the most out there.
While we're waiting to hear more about the second season of Severance, the entire first season is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the best TVs for Apple TV.
Apple TV+
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
Buy from: Apple (opens in new tab)
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.