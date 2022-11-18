Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's Christmas movie is now streaming on Apple TV Plus

Apple's holiday film Spirited is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

The film, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, is streaming now on Apple's streaming service. The film debuted in theaters on November 11, but you can now watch it from the comfort of your own home.

Spirited will tell the story of "A Christmas Carol” in a new form, saying that "Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present, and future."

Apple explains that the film is told "from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale." You can check out the trailer for the new film on YouTube below:

Imagine Charles Dickens’ heartwarming tale of a scrooge visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve—but funnier. And with Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Also, huge musical numbers. Okay, we’re asking a lot. Maybe just watch the trailer?

How to watch Spirited on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV Plus website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV Plus subscriber. Apple TV Plus is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

Spirited is streaming now on Apple TV Plus. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.