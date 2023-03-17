Ted Lasso hits the streaming top ten after only being out for three days

Ted Lasso season 3 has arrived, with its first episode releasing on March 14. It's already looking like a big success for Apple as well, as the Apple TV+ show reaches the top ten most streamed shows. Reelgood, the blog that recommends TV shows, has found that Ted Lasso is streaming good numbers compared to other shows and movies that have been out for longer than the new season of the Apple TV Plus show.

Season 3 is going to be the last season of the show, with Apple confirming there will be no further Ted Lasso to come after the next batch of episodes is over. A shame, but it does mean it's unlikely to get to a point of becoming tiresome.

Ted Lasso season 3 sees success

(Image credit: Reelgood)

Ted Lasso season 3 is up against some tough competition on Reelgood. There's the ever-popular The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, which has made it to the number 4 spot. That's been out a little while now, with a couple of episodes to its name. The Last of Us and its controversial finale has taken the number one spot for HBO Max, and then Oscar winner Everything, Everywhere all at once has taken third place for ShowTime. Given that Ted Lasso has only been around for a few days, its impressive that it's up there with things that have been out for a little longer.

Ted Lasso reaches its third season, seeing more drama after the finale of season 2. There are a lot of plot threads to tie up this time around, and fans are excited to see how the heartwarming show wraps itself up. If nothing else, we can't wait to see what happens with one of the best shows on Apple TV+, and we'll be watching every episode on release day.