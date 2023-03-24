Ted Lasso season 3 more popular than The Mandalorian and Triangle of Sadness

Season 3 of Ted Lasso has landed in Reelgood's streaming top 10 at number four after just two episodes, proving more popular this week than Disney+ smash-hit the Mandalorian and Triangle of Sadness.

Figures from the streaming aggregator shared with iMore reveal that Ted Lasso sits behind The Last of Us, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Daisy Jones & The Six as the fourth most-popular title in streaming this week. That puts it ahead of The Mandalorian, Triangle of Sadness, Prime Video's Swarm, and a host of other excellent shows.

The third and final season of Ted Lasso is only two episodes old, as AFC Richmond adjusts to life back in the Premier League and faces a wave of pessimism about their prospective fortunes for the season. The new season sees the return of all your favorite characters from the show's first two seasons.

Ted Lasso Season 3

Ted Lasso season 3 has also made headlines for other reasons this week after an unfortunate incident in episode 2 saw Chelsea fans very upset about a perceived slight against club legend Ray Wilkins. A banner dedicated to Wilkins' memory was edited in the show to say "Roy" instead of "Ray", a reference to the show's Roy Kent who played for Chelsea on the show. Club owner Todd Boehly issued an apology over the incident.

Apple continues to pour investment into its original Apple TV Plus content, and is reportedly planning to spend $1 billion annually on putting its movies in cinemas. Friday Night Baseball is returning to Apple TV Plus next month, and the company has signed a 10-year streaming deal with the MLS.

Ted Lasso might not be the only way to watch Premier League football on Apple TV Plus in the future, with reports this week that Apple is set to challenge Sky and BT Sport for streaming rights to English soccer from 2025.