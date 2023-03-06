The MLS 360 show is another reason to subscribe to Apple TV Plus

Subscribers to Apple TV Plus can now watch the MLS 360 whip-around show without paying for MLS Season Pass.

Previously only available to those who did subscribe to the MLS Season Pass, the MLS 360 show is now available to everyone so long as they pay for Apple TV Plus, although they won't be able to watch the rest of the Season Pass content.

The news comes following a debut week that wasn't without its problems, but it has been reported that both Apple and MLS are aware of complaints relating to the first week's show.

Free to watch, for a price

For those unaware, MLS 360 is a live whip-around show that will keep viewers up to speed on games as they happen, including look-ins for every match including every goal as it's scored.

Jonathan Tannenwald (opens in new tab) is a reporter from the Philadelphia Inquirer, and was the first to state that MLS 360 is going to be made available outside of the Season Pass subscription, going on to say that stakeholders were aware that the first show had issues. Some complained that ads got in the way of the content, something that Tannenwald hopes can be dealt with.

"If they can't tear up the ad contracts (which they probably can't), hopefully, they could at least do split screens when in ad breaks," the reporter said on Twitter (opens in new tab).

Potential viewers have also complained that the MLS 360 show isn't available on-demand, meaning anyone who missed it live has no way to catch up. Tannenwald says that's something that everyone is also aware of — hopefully, future episodes will be made available to watch later, but so far there has been no confirmation of that.

Regardless, if you're available to watch the games live then this is great news for casual MLS fans who already pay for Apple TV Plus.

The MLS 360 show can be watched via the Apple TV app on a range of devices, but there are plenty of Apple TV 4K alternatives for those who want to watch the show on another device.