The MLS 360 show is another reason to subscribe to Apple TV Plus
Get a look-in on the action without paying for Season Pass.
Subscribers to Apple TV Plus can now watch the MLS 360 whip-around show without paying for MLS Season Pass.
Previously only available to those who did subscribe to the MLS Season Pass, the MLS 360 show is now available to everyone so long as they pay for Apple TV Plus, although they won't be able to watch the rest of the Season Pass content.
The news comes following a debut week that wasn't without its problems, but it has been reported that both Apple and MLS are aware of complaints relating to the first week's show.
Free to watch, for a price
For those unaware, MLS 360 is a live whip-around show that will keep viewers up to speed on games as they happen, including look-ins for every match including every goal as it's scored.
Jonathan Tannenwald (opens in new tab) is a reporter from the Philadelphia Inquirer, and was the first to state that MLS 360 is going to be made available outside of the Season Pass subscription, going on to say that stakeholders were aware that the first show had issues. Some complained that ads got in the way of the content, something that Tannenwald hopes can be dealt with.
"If they can't tear up the ad contracts (which they probably can't), hopefully, they could at least do split screens when in ad breaks," the reporter said on Twitter (opens in new tab).
Potential viewers have also complained that the MLS 360 show isn't available on-demand, meaning anyone who missed it live has no way to catch up. Tannenwald says that's something that everyone is also aware of — hopefully, future episodes will be made available to watch later, but so far there has been no confirmation of that.
Regardless, if you're available to watch the games live then this is great news for casual MLS fans who already pay for Apple TV Plus.
The MLS 360 show can be watched via the Apple TV app on a range of devices, but there are plenty of Apple TV 4K alternatives for those who want to watch the show on another device.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.