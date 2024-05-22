This new show from Ted Lasso's co-creator lands on Apple TV Plus this summer — Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn could be Apple's next comedy smash hit

Apple TV Plus has announced the premiere date for the hotly-anticipated comedy series, Bad Monkey. From Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and starring Vince Vaughn, who also has an executive producer role, Bad Monkey could be Apple’s next big streaming hit when it lands on the service on August 14, 2024.

Following the release of the first two, new Bad Monkey episodes will release every Wednesday until the finale on October 9. The show is based on Carl Hiaasen’s bestselling novel and tells the story of Andrew Yancy who finds work as a health inspector in the Florida Keys after getting sacked from the Miami Police Department. When he stumbles on a “case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists,” he sees it as an opportunity to get back into the police force.

More Emmy success Apple?

If you subscribe to Apple TV Plus already, you may have seen Lawrence’s name floating around the service. Not only is he responsible for co-creating Apple’s biggest success yet in Ted Lasso but he also created Shrinking alongside Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel.

If Lawrence’s success with Emmy-nominated Shrinking and Emmy award-winning Ted Lasso is anything to go by, then Bad Monkey could be the comedy series you’ve been waiting for.

If August seems too far away, you can check out some of the best shows on Apple TV Plus to scratch your streaming itch this summer. Apple TV Plus is available for $9.99/month and up to six family members can take advantage of the subscription via Family Sharing. It’s one of the best deals in streaming as other services like Netflix and Prime Video clamp down on password sharing and start to introduce ads to their cheapest tiers. With shows like Bad Monkey on the horizon, Apple TV Plus could further cement itself as a must-own streaming service in your home.

