Tim Cook wants Ted Lasso season 4 on Apple TV Plus and he might get it

If you're still coming to terms with the end of Ted Lasso, console yourself with the fact that you aren't alone. Apple CEO Tim Cook is in the same place, and he apparently wants a future fourth season to come to Apple TV Plus in the future.

Whether that will happen or not remains to be seen of course, but it does sound like there is now more chance of Ted Lasso making a return to our screens than we were led to believe.

Will Tim Cook get its fourth season? One of the stars of the show seems to be leaving things up in the air.

More Ted Lasso for all

Tim Cook is of course not the only person that wants Ted Lasso's story to continue, but as the man with his hands on Apple's checkbook he's uniquely placed to make it happen.

Now, in an interview with the LA Times, Coach Beard actor Brendan Hunt has confirmed that Cook made clear his wish for a fourth season during a meeting with the cast seemingly towards the end of the show's filming.

"Tim Cook came to visit the set one day, and when he had his moment to speak in the middle of the locker room, he said, 'Thank you for all your hard work, and I sure hope there’s a Season 4.' The position was made very clear," Hunt told the LA Times.

But it's what came next that might give Ted Lasso fans a glimmer of hope. Something to believe in, perhaps.

"Everything’s on the table now, including nothing," Hunt said. It’s been an all-in job for us for so long that we’re going to go away for a little bit and take a break, and then we’ll reconvene and figure out if something else is going to happen."

That might hint that there is still time for a fourth season of Ted Lasso to rise from the ashes, but it might also be that some sort of spin-off is in the works. That's better than nothing of course, and fans of the show will no doubt have their own thoughts on what that could look like.

Whatever happens to Ted Lasso, there are three seasons that can be watched on Apple TV Plus right now. The Apple TV 4K is the best way to do that, but there are plenty of Apple TV alternatives out there if you want to spend a little less than Apple's asking price.