Watch the trailer for Apple TV+ hit Ghostwriter's third season ahead of October 21 premiere
Season three is just around the corner.
Apple TV+ has confirmed that Ghostwriter season 3 will premiere on Friday, October 21 while also sharing a trailer for what is sure to be another popular season among the whole family.
In a press release (opens in new tab), Apple TV+ confirmed that the new season "will feature an entirely new cast and epic literary adventure when it arrives later this month.
"When a ghost haunts a bookstore and releases fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends works to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. While tackling the big mystery, the young heroes embark on six curious adventures with characters inspired by L. Frank Baum's story “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”; author Pablo Cartaya's “¡Leo! El Magnífico”; Beverly Cleary's novel “The Mouse and the Motorcycle”; Mick Jagger and Keith Richard's song "She's A Rainbow"; E.B. White's book “Charlotte's Web”; and Jewell Parker Rhodes' tale “Bayou Magic,” Apple's season description reads.
This new season stars Princess K. Mapp, Nour Assaf, and Faire McLeod with guest stars also including Randall Park, Jay Baruchel, Jean Smart, and Iain Armitage.
The first two seasons of Ghostwriter are available to stream on Apple TV+ right now and are worth checking out if you're looking for new content to watch with the family. You don't have long to binge those episodes before the October 21 premiere of season three, though!
Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, making it great value for people who already pay for other services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade, for instance.
You can watch Apple TV+ content on all kinds of devices including games consoles and smart televisions, while the Apple TV 4K is perhaps most likely to provide the best Apple TV+ viewing experience.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
