You can now use the Apple TV app to pause and rewind live sports

Apple TV is venturing further into the world of live sports by adding some features we used to enjoy in our Tivo days.

Yesterday, Apple rolled out iOS 15.6 along with other similar updates across all of its software products. iOS 15.6 fixed a number of issues including:

Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available

Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

In addition to all of the usual bug fixes and performance improvements, the company also introduced a brand-new feature for the Apple TV app. As the company explains, the Apple TV app will now allow users to restart a live sports game already in-progress. They will now also be able to pause, rewind, or fast-forward games.

This is a great addition to the Apple TV app. Up until now, all of these options simply did not exist with live sports games in the app, and users were forced to wait until a recording was presented to them in order to scrub through to where they desired.

Where will I be able to use this feature first?

It's currently unclear exactly who will take advantage of this feature first as developers will have to build it into any live sports games that are streamed through the Apple TV app. However, if I was a betting man, I'd put my chips on Apple TV+ and Friday Night Baseball.

Apple is already months into streaming Friday Night Baseball games and it is surely an obvious candidate to bring the feature to. Hopefully, we'll see it roll out to Apple TV+ soon, but there's no inkling as to exactly when that might be.

In the meantime, we can all make sure we enjoy Apple TV+ in the best quality possible. If you want to do so, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for the Apple TV in 2022.