Apple TV+'s Dark Matter overtaken by Dune: Part Two as the most watched streaming title last week

Last week, popular Apple TV+ show Dark Matter rose to the top of the streaming charts, overtaking popular titles like Amazon Prime Video's Fallout. Dark Matter has been doing the rounds online, and fans and critics alike have been watching, all with good things to say about the novel adaptation. But the show has lost out on its top spot.

In this week's streaming charts, recent blockbuster Dune: Part Two overtook the popular Apple TV+ show. The film is the highly successful sequel to the first Dune movie, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, and has just been made available on MAX. It's based on the popular sci-fi novel written by Frank Herbert. The first Dune is available as a 3D movie on the Apple Vision Pro headset, making the device one of the perfect way to watch Apple TV+.

But all is not lost for Dark Matter! It still holds second place on the overall streaming chart from last week, and is the most watched TV show. The story of Dark Matter is a complicated one, but iMore's Oliver Haslam is excited, and thinks you should be too. "Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, 'Dark Matter' is a story about the road not taken."

The full synopsis for the show is as follows: "The series follows Jason Dessen (played by [Joel] Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself."

What's been popular in streaming?

The charts, shared by Reelgood, read like this in terms of combined TV shows and movies:

Dune: Part Two (MAX)

Dark Matter (Apple TV+)

Fallout (Prime Video)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Bodkin (Netflix)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (Hulu)

The Iron Claw (MAX)

Madame Web (Netflix)

Outer Range (Prime Video)

American Fiction (Prime Video)

If you'd rather tune into something shorter, here are top TV shows people have been streaming in the past week:

Dark Matter (Apple TV+)

Fallout (Prime Video)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Bodkin (Netflix)

Outer Range (Prime Video)

Young Sheldon (Netflix)

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Hacks (MAX)

Sugar (Apple TV +)

Under the Bridge (Hulu)

Or if you'd rather stick to films, here's what everyone else has been streaming:

Dune: Part Two (MAX)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (Hulu)

The Iron Claw (MAX)

Madame Web (Netflix)

American Fiction (Prime Video)

The Beekeeper (MGM+)

The Idea of You (Prime Video)

Unfrosted (Netflix)

War for the Planet of the Apes (MAX)

Anyone But You (Netflix)

If Dark Matter or anything else from Apple takes your fancy you can, of course, stream via an Apple TV+ subscription right now. You don't need an Apple device to watch it, with the Apple TV app now available on almost anything with an internet connection including streaming sticks, smart TVs, game consoles, and of course anything with a web browser.