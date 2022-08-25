How to watch Luke Combs' concert on Apple Music Live
It's time to tune in to watch the fourth act on Apple Music Live.
Luke Combs' concert in North Carolina, which was announced to be streaming on Apple Music back in July, is streaming today. The country singer-songwriter revealed that he will be the fourth act to be featured on the music streaming service. While some of the Apple Music Live concerts were live-streamed, Combs' concert has technically already happened so we'll all be watching a prerecorded video.
The concert was already held and recorded on July 28 at Coyote Joe’s in Charlotte, North Carolina. Now, we'll all get to tune in tonight locally at 7:00 PM PT on August 24, 2022.
In a statement to Billboard, Combs said that he "jumped" at the chance to work with Apple and put on a special concert back in his home state. The artist says that the concert will cover his entire new album.
"Apple Music has been a big part of helping me get my music out to my fans, so I jumped at the idea of being able to play a special live show for them to enjoy," Combs said. "I also couldn’t think of a better place to do it than back home in North Carolina at Coyote Joe’s — a venue that I have lots of great memories at. I’m really looking forward to playing the full album live for the fans and everyone being able to watch it on August 24!"
How to watch Luke Combs on Apple Music Live
You'll be able to stream Luke Combs’ concert on Apple Music on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. PT in over 165 countries. Apple Music Live is available directly through the Apple Music app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
To watch the concert, you'll need an Apple Music subscription. The service costs $5.99 per month for students and $9.99 per month for everyone else. It is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundles.
Combs will follow Harry Styles, Lil Durk, and Mary J. Blige, who have already hosted live concerts on the streaming service. All of those performances are available to watch now too.
