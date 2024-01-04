It's official: The biggest Apple TV Plus movie event of the year will take place on January 12 — Killers of the Flower Moon streaming release confirmed
Just days away!
Apple has confirmed that one of the biggest movie events of the year will take place on January 12, as arrives on Apple TV Plus.
"Following its widely acclaimed and award-winning global theatrical run, Apple Original Films today announced that Martin Scorsese's Critics Choice and Golden Globe Award-nominated feature, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will be available to stream globally on Apple TV+ beginning Friday, January 12," the company said in a press release.
The film, directed by Martin Scorsese, stars the potent combination of Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, alongside Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.
A hit with the critics
Killers of the Flower Moon has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which describes its critics' consensus as "Enormous in runtime, theme, and achievement, Killers of the Flower Moon is a sobering appraisal of America's relationship with Indigenous peoples and yet another artistic zenith for Martin Scorsese and his collaborators."
The movie has been nominated for 12 Critics Choice Awards alongside 7 Golden Globes and has already won the American Film Institute's list of Motion Pictures of the Year. Other accolades include shortlists for several Oscars and selection for the No. 1 Best Film of 2023 by The New York Times and The New Yorker.
In an age where streaming services like Netflix and Amazon are cutting shows and pushing ads onto its platforms, Apple TV Plus remains one of the only true streaming services out there. With an affordable monthly subscription, a plethora of great original content, and a growing library, it's a better offering than ever before.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers