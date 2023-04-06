John Wick 4's Keanu Reeves to star in new Jonah Hill movie on Apple TV Plus

Keanu Reeves, the star of the immensely popular John Wick: Chapter 4, has been cast alongside Jonah Hill in a new Dark Comedy movie called Outcome for Apple TV Plus.

Outcome, directed by Hill and co-written by Hill and Ezra Woods, will star Reeves as Reef, "a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past." according to the report by The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

Outcome was a very popular movie package, ultimately one which Apple won. The value of the offering has yet to be made public, although you'd expect Apple to pay a pretty penny to have Reeves on Apple TV Plus.

John Wick 4: Chapter 4 earned $73.5 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend, the best of the John Wick franchise so far. And now it has $247 million globally, just two weeks after its release. Reeves is a global megastar, and having his name associated with an Apple Studios production would be a massive win for Apple TV Plus.

King of the Hill

Outcome will continue Hill's relationship with Apple as he is set to appear in a Grateful Dead biopic directed by Martin Scorsese on Apple's streaming service.

Notably nominated for two Academy Awards for his performances in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street, Hill has proven himself as a director with his coming-of-age drama directorial debut in 2018 with Mid90s. Last year, Hill released Stutz on Netflix, a documentary about the life and career of psychiatrist Dr. Phil Stutz, Hill's therapist.

It's very exciting to see stars of this caliber combine on Apple TV Plus. With upcoming movies like Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, there are sure to be new additions to the list of Apple TV Plus' best movies alongside its star shows like Ted Lasso.