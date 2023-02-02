Netflix changes password rules - no more family sharing for you
You shall not share.
Netflix’s password crackdown is upon us and your ability to share your account with your friends and family is more or less over.
The king of streaming has been warning consumers for months about the impending doom of password sharing after reporting continuous subscriber decline over the course of 2022. Now, in details revealed on the company’s help page, (opens in new tab) we know exactly what’s going to be done to try and prevent you from using your friend’s account.
Netflix will force users to log in via their home Wi-Fi network at least once every 31 days with regular logins from other IP addresses potentially leading to your account getting the ban hammer.
So who can I share my Netflix account with?
For anyone that has multiple people in their physical household, Netflix will allow anyone on the home network to have their own profile and watch content to their heart’s content. So if you’ve got kids or are living with your parents then nothing is likely to change. If on the other hand, your kids have grown up and moved out to college, or your friend Dave likes to watch Community on repeat then it looks like their time freeloading your Netflix account is over.
Are the good ol’ days over?
There is some hope for Netflix account sharers, as the streaming giant has been testing a feature to add subsequent users for a small fee in South America. If the trial has gone to plan then we could be seeing the ability for users to pay a couple of extra bucks a month in order to share accounts with whoever they please.
With Netflix locking down on sharing accounts, Apple TV Plus’s ability to family share without paying any extra is starting to look like an even better proposition. For users of Apple’s streaming service as long as you’ve created an Apple Family, you’re able to share the love with whoever you please.
