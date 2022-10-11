Prime Day sees $50 knocked off Sony's shiny WH-1000XM5 AirPods Max beaters
The biggest and newest in Sony's range
Sony has long been one of Apple's main competitors in the headphone space with the WH series of noise-canceling cans. The WH-1000XM5 are the latest in the line, bringing a cosmetic refresh along with better noise canceling and a 30-hour battery. Usually, these are an expensive pair of headphones, but with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, you can currently save $50 off full price, making them $348 - the lowest price they've ever had.
Sony Wh-1000XM5 lowest price ever
Sony WH-1000XM5 |
The biggest and shiniest headphones that Sony has to offer. They've got some of the best noise-canceling in the business, and their plastic construction makes them super light and comfortable. Their new design is perhaps a little less chunky and sturdy looking than the last model, but if the XM4s are anything to go by, they'll last you years. Sound is on the bassy side, but if that doesn't bother you, then these are a spectacular pair of headphones. At the moment, in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, you'll save around $50.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, with NC performance that rivals and, in some cases, even beats out the AirPods Max. They may not have the Aluminum build of the more expensive Apple headphones, but they make up for that with a lower price. That price is now even lower in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, with a reduction of $50. That makes them the cheapest they have ever been, and around $200 cheaper than the AirPods Max would be at full price. An excellent deal if you're looking for a new pair of noise-canceling wireless headphones.
